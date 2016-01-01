Dr. Otto Ostolaza-Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostolaza-Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Otto Ostolaza-Garcia, MD
Overview of Dr. Otto Ostolaza-Garcia, MD
Dr. Otto Ostolaza-Garcia, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They completed their residency with Veteran Affairs - Caribbean Healthcare System
Dr. Ostolaza-Garcia works at
Dr. Ostolaza-Garcia's Office Locations
Renal Hypertension Center14134 NEPHRON LN, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 380-2360Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Renal Care of Tampa Bay4710 N Habana Ave Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 686-9160
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Otto Ostolaza-Garcia, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1821269051
Education & Certifications
- Veteran Affairs - Caribbean Healthcare System
- Nephrology
