Overview of Dr. Otto Placik, MD

Dr. Otto Placik, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Glenbrook Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Placik works at Associated Plastic Surgeons SC in Chicago, IL with other offices in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

