Dr. Otto Schueckler, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (40)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Otto Schueckler, MD

Dr. Otto Schueckler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Schueckler works at Central Coast Orthopedic Medical Group in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Pismo Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Systemic Chondromalacia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Schueckler's Office Locations

    Central Coast Orthopedic Medical Group
    862 Meinecke Ave Ste 100, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 541-4600
    CCOMG Pismo Beach
    921 Oak Park Blvd Ste 204, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 349-9545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Systemic Chondromalacia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 06, 2020
    Dr. Schueckler is very professional and knowledgeable. He answered all my questions and put me at ease. He performed successful rotator cuff surgeries on both my left and right shoulders 18 months apart. He is personable and I recommend him highly. The front office can be a bit hectic and requires some patience as they represent several doctors.
    About Dr. Otto Schueckler, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1710051792
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southern California Orthopedic Institute
    Residency
    • McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
