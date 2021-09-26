Dr. Otto Shill IV, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shill IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Otto Shill IV, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Otto Shill IV, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ankeny, IA. They graduated from Midwestern University, Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Glendale, Az and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Dr. Shill IV works at
Locations
Ankeny Office800 E 1st St Ste E250, Ankeny, IA 50021 Directions (515) 643-8100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shill is an excellent physician. He takes his time and really listens to his patients. He is here for his patients 100%. I have recommend him to my friends and family. He is very knowledgeable and I trust him to give the very best treatment.
About Dr. Otto Shill IV, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1225480411
Education & Certifications
- MercyOne Medical Center Des Moines - Internal Medicine Residency
- Midwestern University, Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Glendale, Az
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shill IV has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shill IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shill IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shill IV works at
Dr. Shill IV speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shill IV. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shill IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shill IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shill IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.