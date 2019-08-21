Overview of Dr. Otto Wickstrom III, MD

Dr. Otto Wickstrom III, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Wickstrom III works at Southern Indiana Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.