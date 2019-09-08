Dr. Ouida Bridges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ouida Bridges, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Jessie Trice Community Hlth Ctr1190 NW 95th St Ste 304, Miami, FL 33150 Directions (305) 835-8122
Jessie Trice Community Health Center Inc.5361 NW 22nd Ave, Miami, FL 33142 Directions (305) 637-6400
Miami Dade Medical Group4692 Nw 183rd St, Miami Gardens, FL 33055 Directions (305) 623-0993
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
Dr. Bridges has been my pediatrician since before I was born and I’m about to be 21 that’s explains everything.
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Bridges has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bridges accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bridges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bridges works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridges. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bridges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bridges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.