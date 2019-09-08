Overview of Dr. Ouida Bridges, MD

Dr. Ouida Bridges, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Bridges works at Jessie Trice Community Hlth Ctr in Miami, FL with other offices in Miami Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.