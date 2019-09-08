See All Pediatricians in Miami, FL
Dr. Ouida Bridges, MD

Pediatrics
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ouida Bridges, MD

Dr. Ouida Bridges, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Bridges works at Jessie Trice Community Hlth Ctr in Miami, FL with other offices in Miami Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Bridges' Office Locations

    Jessie Trice Community Hlth Ctr
    1190 NW 95th St Ste 304, Miami, FL 33150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 835-8122
    Jessie Trice Community Health Center Inc.
    5361 NW 22nd Ave, Miami, FL 33142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 637-6400
    Miami Dade Medical Group
    4692 Nw 183rd St, Miami Gardens, FL 33055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 623-0993

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Pediatric Obesity
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Pediatric Obesity

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Sep 08, 2019
    Dr. Bridges has been my pediatrician since before I was born and I’m about to be 21 that’s explains everything.
    About Dr. Ouida Bridges, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366460230
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
