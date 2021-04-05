See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Oumitana Kajkenova, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.8 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Oumitana Kajkenova, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They completed their residency with University Of Ar College Of Med

Dr. Kajkenova works at Office in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Muscle Weakness and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Dr. Zulekha Hamid, MD
Dr. Zulekha Hamid, MD
3.0 (30)
Lisa Harvey, ANP
Lisa Harvey, ANP
5.0 (3)
Dr. Sanjay Dass, MD
Dr. Sanjay Dass, MD
4.9 (14)
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

    2300 Andover Ct Ste 400, Little Rock, AR 72227 (501) 904-5159
    1 Saint Vincent Cir Ste 150, Little Rock, AR 72205 (501) 904-5159

  Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock

Anxiety
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Anxiety
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking

Anxiety
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Ataxia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Malaise and Fatigue
Sinus Tachycardia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bedsores
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Hypercalcemia
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyuria
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Peptic Ulcer
Pneumonia
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Vaccination
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coccygeal Pain
Dehydration
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Dry Skin
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypokalemia
Indigestion
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Limb Cramp
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Otitis Media
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Rash
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Stones
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Yeast Infections
    Apr 05, 2021
    Very kind, takes care of all my health needs
    Carol — Apr 05, 2021
    Geriatric Medicine
    English
    1053401521
    University Of Ar College Of Med
    Family Practice
