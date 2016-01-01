Overview

Dr. Oussama Al Sawas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Al Sawas works at Michigan Gastroenterology Institute in East Lansing, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.