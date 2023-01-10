Dr. Boundaoui has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oussama Boundaoui, MD
Overview of Dr. Oussama Boundaoui, MD
Dr. Oussama Boundaoui, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL.
Koziol-thoms Eye Associates Sc1211 S Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 264-2222
- 2 1750 N Randall Rd Ste 210, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 277-0555
United Anesthesia Associates Sc1425 N Randall Rd, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 888-0111
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Surgery to remove a rare congenital cataract like I had is known to often "go bad" and require another surgical repair procedure by a retinologist. Dr. Boundaoui's surgery was perfect and there were no further issues or procedures required. His determination of the power of the lenses inserted during the cataract surgery has resulted in 20/20 vision. My expectations were exceeded and I'd recommend Dr. Boundaoui to anyone.
- English, Arabic
- 1053601583
