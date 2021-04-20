Dr. Khalid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ovais Khalid, MD
Overview of Dr. Ovais Khalid, MD
Dr. Ovais Khalid, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Center Of Punjab / Rawalpindi Medical College.
They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalid's Office Locations
- 1 100 E Carroll St Rm 3581, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 543-7119
-
2
Tidalhealth Specialty Care LLC200 E Vine St, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 543-7119
-
3
Eastern Shore Psychological Service1113 Healthway Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 334-6961
-
4
Eastern Shore Psy Serv2336 GODDARD PKWY, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 334-6961
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent. The smartest doctor I've ever been too. And not just for mental health. Tells me things my gp or other specialists didn't know. Knows more about other organs than just the brain.
About Dr. Ovais Khalid, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1033345954
Education & Certifications
- Center Of Punjab / Rawalpindi Medical College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalid accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalid has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.