Dr. Ovidiu Negrea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ovidiu Negrea, MD
Dr. Ovidiu Negrea, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad TecnolÃ›gica de Santiago Escuela de Medicina and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Negrea's Office Locations
Low Country Cancer Care225 Candler Dr Ste 201, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 692-2000
- 2 229 W General Screven Way Ste H-1, Hinesville, GA 31313 Directions (912) 692-2000
Memorial Health University Medical Center4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 692-2000Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I feel very fortunate to have been referred to Dr. Negrea when diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer. He thoroughly explained this type of cancer and researched the best protocol. The staff are phenomenal in all areas- front desk, lab, treatment room. I can not say enough good things about the nurses in the treatment room. They were my lifesavers.
About Dr. Ovidiu Negrea, MD
- Hematology
- 40 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Fox Chase Cancer Ctr-Temple U|SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
- Montefiore - Mount Vernon Hospital Program
- Universidad TecnolÃ›gica de Santiago Escuela de Medicina
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Negrea has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Negrea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Negrea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Negrea has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Negrea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Negrea speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Negrea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Negrea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Negrea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Negrea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.