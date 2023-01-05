Overview of Dr. Ovidiu Negrea, MD

Dr. Ovidiu Negrea, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad TecnolÃ›gica de Santiago Escuela de Medicina and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Negrea works at Low Country Cancer Care in Savannah, GA with other offices in Hinesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.