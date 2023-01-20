Dr. Ovidiu Popa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ovidiu Popa, MD
Dr. Ovidiu Popa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waycross, GA. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med
Women's Health505 CITY BLVD, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (912) 550-4832MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Passport Health3375 Capital Cir NE Bldg E, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (229) 220-1123
- Memorial Satilla Health
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I have been going to Dr. Popa for eight years and I think he is absolutely amazing! Great bedside manners. I have seen every provider and have not had one bad experience! Keep up the great work!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French
- 1144277864
- Baylor College Of Med
Dr. Popa works at
