Dr. Owais Qureshi

Anesthesiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Owais Qureshi is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Qureshi works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-3871
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Owais Qureshi

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639551245
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Owais Qureshi is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qureshi works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Qureshi’s profile.

    Dr. Qureshi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

