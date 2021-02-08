Overview of Dr. Owais Zaidi, MD

Dr. Owais Zaidi, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, San Antonio Regional Hospital and San Dimas Community Hospital.



Dr. Zaidi works at Casa Colina Hospital & Centers For Healthcare in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.