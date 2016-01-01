Overview of Dr. Owaise Mansuri, MD

Dr. Owaise Mansuri, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Effingham, IL. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital.



Dr. Mansuri works at Carle Clinic Effingham in Effingham, IL with other offices in Mattoon, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.