Overview of Dr. Owano Pennycooke, MD

Dr. Owano Pennycooke, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Pennycooke works at Associates In Vascular Care in Middletown, NJ with other offices in Marlboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.