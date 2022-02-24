Dr. Owano Pennycooke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennycooke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Owano Pennycooke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Owano Pennycooke, MD
Dr. Owano Pennycooke, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Pennycooke works at
Dr. Pennycooke's Office Locations
Associates in Vascular1000 State Route 35 Ste 301, Middletown, NJ 07748 Directions (732) 784-6550
Associates in Vascular Care479 County Road 520 Ste A103, Marlboro, NJ 07746 Directions (732) 784-6550
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Yes Dr Pennycooke outstanding in all aspects of car and follow up. Diana surgical coordinator excellent in keeping patient informed on what they can expect.
About Dr. Owano Pennycooke, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1013150267
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Cooper Hosp Univ Med Ctr
- Cooper Hosp University
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pennycooke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pennycooke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pennycooke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pennycooke has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pennycooke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pennycooke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pennycooke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pennycooke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pennycooke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.