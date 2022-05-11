Overview of Dr. Owen Capocyan, MD

Dr. Owen Capocyan, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with El Campo Memorial Hospital, Oakbend Medical Center and Rice Medical Center.



Dr. Capocyan works at Atrium Medical Center-spring Branch in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.