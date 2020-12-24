See All Ophthalmologists in Metairie, LA
Dr. Owen Lacour III, MD

Ophthalmology
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Owen Lacour III, MD

Dr. Owen Lacour III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist.

They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Floaters and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lacour III's Office Locations

    4324 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 107, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 883-7690
    Ochsner Baptist
    2820 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 883-7690
    Chiasson Eyecare Center
    900 N CANAL BLVD, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 446-3276

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Baptist

Stye
Floaters
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 24, 2020
    He is outstanding and meticulous in his care.
    Julie Murphy — Dec 24, 2020
    About Dr. Owen Lacour III, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Owen Lacour III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacour III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lacour III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lacour III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lacour III has seen patients for Stye, Floaters and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lacour III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacour III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacour III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacour III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacour III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

