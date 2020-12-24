Dr. Owen Lacour III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacour III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Owen Lacour III, MD
Overview of Dr. Owen Lacour III, MD
Dr. Owen Lacour III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist.
They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Floaters and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lacour III's Office Locations
- 1 4324 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 107, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 883-7690
2
Ochsner Baptist2820 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 883-7690
Chiasson Eyecare Center900 N CANAL BLVD, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 446-3276
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Baptist
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is outstanding and meticulous in his care.
About Dr. Owen Lacour III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427097989
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
