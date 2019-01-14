Overview of Dr. Owen Leftwich, MD

Dr. Owen Leftwich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Leftwich works at Westside Eye Clinic in Marrero, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.