Overview

Dr. Owen Maat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.



Dr. Maat works at Dr. Frank Moix, Jr., MD in Conway, AR with other offices in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.