Dr. Owen O'Neill, MD
Overview of Dr. Owen O'Neill, MD
Dr. Owen O'Neill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Mayo Graduate School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. O'Neill's Office Locations
Twin Cities Orthopedics - Edina4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 456-7000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove9630 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (952) 456-7777
Twin Cities Orthopedics Burnsville1000 W 140th St Unit 201, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 808-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- Medicaid
- PreferredOne
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I honestly give this Doctor the highest rating without any hesitation. He did my total knee. I am very particular and ask a lot of questions and have many other health issues. He was patient, had a great support staff to answer my ongoing questions, he did an excellent surgical job and my new knee can be totally straight and bend at 125. I can walk and swim and do what I want after only 8 weeks and I am 74 and not in the best shape. His support staff, and PT staff are knowledgeable and will help and encourage you and customize exercises specific to your needs.
About Dr. Owen O'Neill, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1568410454
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship In Sports Medicine At Johns Hopkins University
- Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
