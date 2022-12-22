Overview of Dr. Owen O'Neill, MD

Dr. Owen O'Neill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Mayo Graduate School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. O'Neill works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN and Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.