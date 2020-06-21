See All Oncologists in Galax, VA
Dr. Owen Roberts, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Owen Roberts, MD

Dr. Owen Roberts, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Galax, VA. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski.

Dr. Roberts works at LewisGale Physicians Oncology in Galax, VA with other offices in Pulaski, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians Oncology
    227 Hospital Dr, Galax, VA 24333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 685-1667
  2. 2
    LewisGale Physicians Oncology
    2400 Lee Hwy N, Pulaski, VA 24301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 685-1666

  • Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 21, 2020
    Liked Dr Roberts very much. Feel very confident that he will find what my problem is and take care of it.
    Jeanie Wilson — Jun 21, 2020
    About Dr. Owen Roberts, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1629179858
    Education & Certifications

    • San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
    • Wilford Hall Medical Center at Lackland Air Force Base
    • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
