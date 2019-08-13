See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Fairfield, CT
Dr. Owen Schneider, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.0 (50)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Owen Schneider, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).

Dr. Schneider works at Waynik Group in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fairfield Office
    52 Beach Rd Ste 104, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 254-2000
  2. 2
    Brighter concept Health Care Service
    2000 Post Rd Ste LL105, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 292-8068
  3. 3
    M Rama MD
    160 Hawley Ln, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 386-0096

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (35)
    Aug 13, 2019
    The best doctor. He truly cares about every pateint. He is always attentive and helpful. He is through and patient.
    Kelly — Aug 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Owen Schneider, MD
    About Dr. Owen Schneider, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    55 years of experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1184798852
    • 1184798852
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bronx Muni Hospital Center Albert Einstein College Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bronx Muni Hospital Center Albert Einstein
    Residency
    Internship
    • Montefiore Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Owen Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schneider has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

