Overview

Dr. Owen Speer, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson and CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Speer works at CHI Memorial Primary Care and Sports Medicine Associates Hixson in Hixson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.