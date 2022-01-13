Overview of Dr. Owita Mays, MD

Dr. Owita Mays, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Collierville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Mays works at Baptist Memorial Medical Group Inc in Collierville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.