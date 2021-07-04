Dr. Owoicho Adogwa is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adogwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Owoicho Adogwa
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Owoicho Adogwa
Dr. Owoicho Adogwa is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Adogwa works at
Dr. Adogwa's Office Locations
UTSW Comprehensive Spine Center5303 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2225Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adogwa saved my moms life. She presented with stroke symptoms and was a difficult case to diagnose, but after performing surgery on her, she has already made incredible improvements after just 2 days. Because of him, my mom has a chance of getting her life back.
About Dr. Owoicho Adogwa
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1154681542
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Osteotomy Techniques and Adult and Pediatric Spinal Deformity Correction, Ghana
- Rush University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
