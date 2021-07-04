Overview of Dr. Owoicho Adogwa

Dr. Owoicho Adogwa is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Adogwa works at UTSW MEDICAL CENTER in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.