Dr. Owusu Asamoah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asamoah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Owusu Asamoah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Owusu Asamoah, MD
Dr. Owusu Asamoah, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Penn State College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Dr. Asamoah works at
Dr. Asamoah's Office Locations
-
1
LewisGale Physicians Cardiology - Salem1802 Braeburn Dr, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 202-4991Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
LewisGale Physicians - Peters Creek6136 Peters Creek Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019 Directions (540) 685-1598Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine - S. Jefferson Street707 S Jefferson St Ste 400, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 202-4992
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asamoah?
He was extremely helpful and took time out to help me figure out what was going on with my heart. Although the end result was a different area of my heart he helped get me in with the right provider.
About Dr. Owusu Asamoah, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1083840870
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Penn State College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asamoah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asamoah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asamoah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asamoah works at
Dr. Asamoah has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asamoah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Asamoah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asamoah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asamoah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asamoah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.