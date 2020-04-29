Dr. Kilanko accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oyenike Kilanko, MD
Overview of Dr. Oyenike Kilanko, MD
Dr. Oyenike Kilanko, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Kilanko's Office Locations
Brownsville Community Development Corp.592 Rockaway Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 345-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital at Downstate
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
She's the best doctor they come. Patient, caring and knowledgeable. She cares about her patients. After 8yrs of her being my gyn i refuse to see anyone else
About Dr. Oyenike Kilanko, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
