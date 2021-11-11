Dr. Oyetunde Siyanbade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siyanbade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oyetunde Siyanbade, MD
Dr. Oyetunde Siyanbade, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brownsville, TX.
Surgical Associates844 Central Blvd Ste 140, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 698-5264
Valley Baptist Physician Network - General Surgery2121 Pease St Ste 406, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 389-5677
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Siyanbade is very patient. He explained the procedure and what to expect. We were very pleased with his professionalism and I would highly recommend him. Great job staff and all.
About Dr. Oyetunde Siyanbade, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1003980475
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siyanbade has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siyanbade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siyanbade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siyanbade has seen patients for Appendectomy and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siyanbade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Siyanbade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siyanbade.
