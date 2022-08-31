See All Interventional Cardiologists in Hot Springs, AR
Dr. Oyidie Igbokidi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Oyidie Igbokidi, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Oyidie Igbokidi, MD

Dr. Oyidie Igbokidi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Lagos and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.

Dr. Igbokidi works at CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Igbokidi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Hot Springs
    200 Heartcenter Ln, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Igbokidi?

    Aug 31, 2022
    Excellent cardiologist. Explains things well, very caring, and listens to your concerns.
    Vicki — Aug 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Oyidie Igbokidi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Oyidie Igbokidi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Igbokidi to family and friends

    Dr. Igbokidi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Igbokidi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Oyidie Igbokidi, MD.

    About Dr. Oyidie Igbokidi, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1104896497
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • West Surbuban Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Lagos
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oyidie Igbokidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Igbokidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Igbokidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Igbokidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Igbokidi works at CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. View the full address on Dr. Igbokidi’s profile.

    Dr. Igbokidi has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Igbokidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Igbokidi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Igbokidi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Igbokidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Igbokidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.