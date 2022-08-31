Dr. Oyidie Igbokidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Igbokidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oyidie Igbokidi, MD
Dr. Oyidie Igbokidi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Lagos and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Hot Springs200 Heartcenter Ln, Hot Springs, AR 71913 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent cardiologist. Explains things well, very caring, and listens to your concerns.
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- West Surbuban Hospital
- University Of Lagos
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
Dr. Igbokidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Igbokidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Igbokidi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Igbokidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Igbokidi has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Igbokidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Igbokidi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Igbokidi.
