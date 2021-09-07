Dr. Ozair Ziauddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziauddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ozair Ziauddin, MD
Overview of Dr. Ozair Ziauddin, MD
Dr. Ozair Ziauddin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Munster, IN.
Dr. Ziauddin's Office Locations
Franciscan Phy Netwk-fms Mw Rheumatology761 45th St Ste 103, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 922-3002
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Really listens and takes the time to treat you like a person instead of an appointment.
About Dr. Ozair Ziauddin, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
