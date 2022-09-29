Dr. Ozcan Uzun, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uzun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ozcan Uzun, DO
Overview
Dr. Ozcan Uzun, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Uzun works at
Locations
Axis Family Care76 Livingston Ave Ste 1, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 287-6546
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
As my primary care provider, I find that Dr. Uzun has a lovely bedside manner, and his staff are all very warm and caring people. I feel comfortable sharing openly and honestly with Dr. Uzun. He asks probing questions to get at the heart of any issues I may experience and does a good job of noting patient history records. I would recommend this practice for anyone in need of a PCP or family medicine doctor.
About Dr. Ozcan Uzun, DO
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish and Turkish
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Dr. Uzun speaks Spanish and Turkish.
