Dr. Ozgen Dogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ozgen Dogan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TRAKYA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Dogan works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty50 Court St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ozgen Dogan (New York-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn) is my cardiologist. I have great confidence in him. He has treated my conditions with expertise. His "bedside manner" is very nice. He always puts me at ease. He referred me to an excellent specialist. The staff is efficient and very friendly. The offices/examining rooms are very clean and bright. Thank you, Dr. Dogan and staff.
About Dr. Ozgen Dogan, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1841392131
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital|Mem Sloan Kettering
- Carney Hospital
- Carney Hospital
- TRAKYA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dogan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dogan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dogan has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dogan speaks Turkish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dogan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dogan.
