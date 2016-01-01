Dr. Muneyyirci-Delale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ozgul Muneyyirci-Delale, MD
Dr. Ozgul Muneyyirci-Delale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.
- 1 450 Clarkson Ave Ste G, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 270-2101
Suny Health Science Center At Bklyn470 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 270-2101
- University Hospital at Downstate
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1295718799
- ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY
