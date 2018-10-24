Overview of Dr. Ozgur Oztas, MD

Dr. Ozgur Oztas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ANKARA UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Oztas works at Coastal Neurological Institute in Mobile, AL with other offices in Spanish Fort, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.