Dr. Oziel Ortiz, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Oziel Ortiz, MD
Overview of Dr. Oziel Ortiz, MD
Dr. Oziel Ortiz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Ortiz works at
Dr. Ortiz's Office Locations
Texas Inpatient Pediatrics PA19223 STONEHUE, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 491-0772
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend. This doctor is amazing m. He treated my 2 year old when she had asthma and RSV. Well knowledgeable and caring and down to earth. We were so lucky that we found him.
About Dr. Oziel Ortiz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1174797955
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortiz works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.