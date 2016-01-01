Overview of Dr. Ozlem Pala, MD

Dr. Ozlem Pala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from EGE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Pala works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.