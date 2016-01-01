Dr. Ozlem Pala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ozlem Pala, MD
Dr. Ozlem Pala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from EGE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
UHealth Diabetes Research Institute1450 NW 10th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6251Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Ozlem Pala, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1447372685
Education & Certifications
- EGE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
Dr. Pala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pala has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.