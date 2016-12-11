See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Ozlem Pinar Bulut, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
2.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ozlem Pinar Bulut, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ruprecht-Karls-University Heidelberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Dr. Bulut works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 837-1735

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Constipation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pediatric Liver Transplants Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 11, 2016
    Dr. Bulut was kind and courtaeous in helping me understand my child's diagnosis. She was very thorough during our visits. She also took the time to answer all my questions as well as my child's questions. I would highly recommend her!
    Fountain Hills, AZ — Dec 11, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Ozlem Pinar Bulut, MD
    About Dr. Ozlem Pinar Bulut, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255515565
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinic Ochsner Foundation Hospital|University Of Heidelberg Children's Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ruprecht-Karls-University Heidelberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ozlem Pinar Bulut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bulut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bulut has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bulut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bulut works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Bulut’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bulut. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bulut.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bulut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bulut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

