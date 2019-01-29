Overview of Dr. Peter Gottschalk, MD

Dr. Peter Gottschalk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Gottschalk works at Yale Medicine in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.