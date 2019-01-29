Dr. Peter Gottschalk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottschalk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Gottschalk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Gottschalk, MD
Dr. Peter Gottschalk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Gottschalk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gottschalk's Office Locations
-
1
Yale Medicine800 Howard Ave Lowr Level, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-4085
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gottschalk?
All I can say to these negative reviews is "Wow". Dr. Gottschalk is far from arrogant. A pill pusher? I have to laugh. He helped my Husband, who was going to the ER 3x+ a week, diagnose his Cluster Headaches & get them manageable. He actually went into remission for a time & w/ Dr. Gottschalk's blessing went off of some of the meds he was taking for the headaches. He's also helped me w/ my Migraines. Even gave us his cell & texted/consulted me when his schedule was overbooked. Great Dr.!!!
About Dr. Peter Gottschalk, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1831131176
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta College Of Physicians &amp; Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gottschalk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gottschalk accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottschalk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gottschalk works at
Dr. Gottschalk has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottschalk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottschalk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottschalk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottschalk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottschalk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.