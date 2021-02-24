Overview of Dr. P Douglas Kiester, MD

Dr. P Douglas Kiester, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Kiester works at UCI Health in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.