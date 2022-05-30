Overview of Dr. P James Newman, MD

Dr. P James Newman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Newman works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Liverpool, NY, Cicero, NY and Camillus, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.