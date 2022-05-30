See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Syracuse, NY
Dr. P James Newman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (61)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. P James Newman, MD

Dr. P James Newman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.

Dr. Newman works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Liverpool, NY, Cicero, NY and Camillus, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Newman's Office Locations

    Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists
    5000 W Seneca Tpke, Syracuse, NY 13215 (315) 487-4876
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8324 Oswego Rd, Liverpool, NY 13090 (315) 418-4188
    Cicero Health Center
    5586 Legionnaire Dr, Cicero, NY 13039 (315) 698-7740
    Medical Center West
    5700 W Genesee St Ste 112, Camillus, NY 13031 (315) 487-4876

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CorVel
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthNow New York, Inc.
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Lifetime Benefit Solutions
    • MagnaCare
    • Martin's Point
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Pyramid Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare
    • Universal Health Network
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 30, 2022
    Dr Newman did an amazing job repairing my shoulder. I put off the surgery for years as I heard so many horrible stories about results. Together with his skill, and PT team, I am completely out of pain and have full use of my shoulder. I HIGHLY recommend Dr Newman to anyone that has shoulder issues
    Linda Wolf — May 30, 2022
    About Dr. P James Newman, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    42 years of experience
    English
    1144287749
    Education & Certifications

    Health Sciences Center, University Of Oklahoma, Sports Medicine
    Rhode Island Hospital
    Hahnemann University
    Lehigh University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. P James Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

