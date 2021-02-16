Dr. Paul Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Lewis, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Lewis, MD
Dr. Paul Lewis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Buffalo General Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo, Olean General Hospital, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and UPMC Chautauqua.
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
Buffalo Neurosurgery PC550 Orchard Park Rd Ste A105, Buffalo, NY 14224 Directions (716) 677-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bertrand Chaffee Hospital
- Brooks-TLC Hospital System
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Olean General Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- UPMC Chautauqua
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Definitely recommend Dr.Lewis to any one, I suffer lower back pain with disc degeneration, bullgin disc for 10 yes. And no one understands and do anything for me until I meet Dr.Lewis . I have my life back free pain thanks God and Dr. Lewis. Don't be afraid to surgery always makes research before any decision.
About Dr. Paul Lewis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Neurosurgery
