Overview of Dr. Paul Lewis, MD

Dr. Paul Lewis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Buffalo General Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo, Olean General Hospital, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and UPMC Chautauqua.



Dr. Lewis works at Buffalo Neurosurgery Group in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc Surgery, Neuroplasty and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.