Overview

Dr. P K Raman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Avita Ontario and Galion Community Hospital.



Dr. Raman works at P.K. Raman, MD, FACP, FACG in Mansfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.