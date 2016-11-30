Dr. P K Raman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. P K Raman, MD
Overview
Dr. P K Raman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Avita Ontario and Galion Community Hospital.
Locations
P.K. Raman, MD, FACP, FACG715 Richland Mall, Mansfield, OH 44906 Directions (419) 526-4266
Hospital Affiliations
- Avita Ontario
- Galion Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can honestly say not only was told Dr. Patient, hr was extremely thorough which is a must these days. You are not rushed through and he looks at all options. He just performed my colonoscopy and endoscopy without incident and had an ultrasound done prior for suspicion of gallbladder which is what he thought. I am very impressed and please do not be afraid to try him. I'm picky and was nervous but he exceeded my expectations with good need side manners also.
About Dr. P K Raman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers Med Sch/UMDNJ
- R W Johnson Univ Hosp, Gastroenterology Vet Affairs Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Ohio State University College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raman has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Raman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raman.
