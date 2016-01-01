See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. P Brownstein, MD

Urology
5.0 (81)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
53 years of experience
Overview of Dr. P Brownstein, MD

Dr. P Brownstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Brownstein works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brownstein's Office Locations

    Jefferson Urology Associates
    33 S 9th St Ste 703, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chlamydia Infection Screening

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. P Brownstein, MD

    • Urology
    • 53 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1144249947
    Education & Certifications

    • Los Angeles County-Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
    • Los Angeles County-Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • Urology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brownstein accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Brownstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brownstein works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Brownstein’s profile.

    Dr. Brownstein has seen patients for Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brownstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Brownstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brownstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brownstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brownstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

