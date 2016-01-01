Dr. Brownstein accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. P Brownstein, MD
Overview of Dr. P Brownstein, MD
Dr. P Brownstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Brownstein works at
Dr. Brownstein's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Urology Associates33 S 9th St Ste 703, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brownstein?
About Dr. P Brownstein, MD
- Urology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1144249947
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County-Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Los Angeles County-Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brownstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brownstein works at
Dr. Brownstein has seen patients for Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brownstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Brownstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brownstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brownstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brownstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.