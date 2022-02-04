Dr. Paari Dominic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dominic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paari Dominic, MD
Overview
Dr. Paari Dominic, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Locations
1
LSU Health Sciences Ctr Crdlgy1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 675-5941
2
Brfhh Shreveport LLC1541 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 626-0000
- 3 1322 Kings Hwy Fl 2, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 626-0034
- 4 1625 Louisville Ave, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 330-7168
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very Thankful that I was taken care of by Dr. Dominic for an Ablation procedure in 2019. He and his staff explained everything about the procedure and made me feel very comfortable and relieved a lot of the anxiety before the surgery. I would highly recommend Dr. Dominic, he was truly a Blessing and if needed will use him in the future.
About Dr. Paari Dominic, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1134328958
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dominic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dominic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dominic has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dominic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.