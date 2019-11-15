Dr. Paarth Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paarth Shah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Good Night Pediatrics East Valley PC1452 N Higley Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 926-0644
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I really like Dr Shah. The explained my options for treatment and his staff is great. Very professional. I never feel like I am being rushed during an appointment.
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Neurology
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
