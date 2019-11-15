Overview of Dr. Paarth Shah, MD

Dr. Paarth Shah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Gilbert Neurology in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.