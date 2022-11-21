Dr. Paayal Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paayal Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paayal Mehta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Gajra Raja Medical College and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
-
1
Riverhead Office715 Roanoke Ave Ste 1, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (800) 633-8446
Hospital Affiliations
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareConnect
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- Quality Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
Excellent doctor. I had the sleeve surgery 2011.
About Dr. Paayal Mehta, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1114951613
Education & Certifications
- University Med Center At Princeton
- Jiwaji University|Sound Shore Medical Center of Westchester
- Gajra Raja Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehta speaks Hindi.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.