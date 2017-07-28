Overview

Dr. Paban Saha, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in O Fallon, IL. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese.



Dr. Saha works at Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd. in O Fallon, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiomyopathy and Dilated along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.