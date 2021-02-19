See All Pediatricians in Terre Haute, IN
Dr. Pablito Dela Cruz, MD

Pediatrics
3.3 (21)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pablito Dela Cruz, MD

Dr. Pablito Dela Cruz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Terre Haute Regional Hospital and Union Hospital.

Dr. Dela Cruz works at Midwest Chld Adlsnt Speclty Grp in Terre Haute, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dela Cruz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Child & Adolescent Spec Gr PC
    1310 E Davis Dr, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 232-7337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Terre Haute Regional Hospital
  • Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

ADHD and-or ADD
Insomnia
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ADHD and-or ADD
Insomnia
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 19, 2021
    WE WENT TO MULTIPLE DOCS BEFORE DR DELA CRUZ WITH NO ANSWERS. HE HAS MANAGED TO GET MY SON'S ISSUES UNDER CONTROL!
    — Feb 19, 2021
    About Dr. Pablito Dela Cruz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1003870791
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hokpins Hosp
    Internship
    • Sinai Hosp-Johns Hopkins
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of the Philipines-Philippine General Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pablito Dela Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dela Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dela Cruz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dela Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dela Cruz works at Midwest Chld Adlsnt Speclty Grp in Terre Haute, IN. View the full address on Dr. Dela Cruz’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dela Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dela Cruz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dela Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dela Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

