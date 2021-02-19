Overview of Dr. Pablito Dela Cruz, MD

Dr. Pablito Dela Cruz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Terre Haute Regional Hospital and Union Hospital.



Dr. Dela Cruz works at Midwest Chld Adlsnt Speclty Grp in Terre Haute, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.