Dr. Pablo Acebal, MD
Overview of Dr. Pablo Acebal, MD
Dr. Pablo Acebal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Doctors Hospital, Palmetto General Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Acebal's Office Locations
Consultants in Neurological Surgery10095 SW 88th St Ste 103, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 697-5339
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Preferred Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my daughter’s life after a ruptured brain aneurysm!
About Dr. Pablo Acebal, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598791212
Education & Certifications
- Spinal Neurosurgery Fellowship UM/Jackson Miami Florida|University Of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Puerto Rico Program|University Puerto Rico
- Montefiore Hospital|Montefiore Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acebal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acebal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acebal has seen patients for Spine Fracture Treatment, Brain Surgery and Spinal Compression Fracture Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acebal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Acebal speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Acebal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acebal.
