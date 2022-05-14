See All Neurosurgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Pablo Acebal, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (24)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pablo Acebal, MD

Dr. Pablo Acebal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Doctors Hospital, Palmetto General Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Acebal works at Consultants in Neurological Surgery in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fracture Treatment, Brain Surgery and Spinal Compression Fracture Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Acebal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Consultants in Neurological Surgery
    10095 SW 88th St Ste 103, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 697-5339

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Palmetto General Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spine Fracture Treatment
Brain Surgery
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 14, 2022
    He saved my daughter’s life after a ruptured brain aneurysm!
    Natasha Salmon — May 14, 2022
    About Dr. Pablo Acebal, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1598791212
    Education & Certifications

    • Spinal Neurosurgery Fellowship UM/Jackson Miami Florida|University Of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • University of Puerto Rico Program|University Puerto Rico
    • Montefiore Hospital|Montefiore Medical Center
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pablo Acebal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acebal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Acebal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Acebal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Acebal works at Consultants in Neurological Surgery in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Acebal’s profile.

    Dr. Acebal has seen patients for Spine Fracture Treatment, Brain Surgery and Spinal Compression Fracture Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acebal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Acebal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acebal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acebal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acebal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

